Bright Memory: sci-fi FPS is at the limit of photorealism with Ray Tracing, here is the video

The experimental shooter Bright Memory, the independent project developed by the Chinese author Zeng Xiancheng, finally gets support for Ray Tracing: this is how it runs on PC with the new lighting.

The team of FYQD Personal Studio directed by Xiancheng has updated the Early Access version of Bright Memory to integrate DXR dynamic lighting technology for those video cards that guarantee hardware compatibility, such as the NVIDIA GPU of the RTX family.

The comparative video packaged by the RIZECEK youtuber (using an 8GB RTX 2080 GPU) shows the significant differences made by the support to the DLSS et al Ray Tracing in the screen representation of the reflexes produced by ingame light sources on the surfaces of the sci-fi setting of this shooter.

In the intentions of the Asian developers, future versions distributed in the Early Access phase of Bright Memory will allow users to take advantage of the lighting in Ray Tracing also on NVIDIA video cards of the GTX series, albeit with all the limitations related to the hardware architecture of this family of GPUs and their need to manage DXR only via software.

For those who love this kind of interactive tech demo that help open a window on the nextgen (both PS5 than Xbox Series X will be compatible with Ray Tracing), we invite you to take a look at the videos of Diode The Chalice Chronicles and Attach From Outer Space, as well as the wonderful Quixel Rebirth demo.