Brie Larson, the appeal to Nintendo: "Make a Metroid movie with me as Samus"

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has never hidden his passion for Nintendo video games, from Luigi's Manson 3 to the most recent Animal Crossing: New Horizon, and now he's also offered to play Samus in a Metroid live-action.

During an interview with Gary Whitta, whose talk show takes place right inside the latest Animal Crossing, the actress explained: "I'd really like to. Two years ago I dressed up as Samus for Halloween. "It was a $ 20 costume I had bought on Amazon, a trifle, but I was very excited and I posted a photo. I think I shared it on Instagram, it's a lot of people wrote me 'Wow!".

"It was the character I always used in Super Smash Bros and I love it. From there it all started and I have never slowed down that story, I absolutely want to participate in that film" added Larson, later contact Nintendo directly: "So Nintendo, I tell you once again, I'd like to do it!"

To get an idea of ​​how Larson might look like Samus, at the bottom of the article you can find a concept created by BossLogic, to which the actress replied: "You are making my dream come true."

The actress, we remember, will return to the role of Captain Marvel with the sequel scheduled for July 8, 2022.