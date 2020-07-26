Entertainment

Brie Larson, the appeal to Nintendo: "Make a Metroid movie with me as Samus"

July 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has never hidden his passion for Nintendo video games, from Luigi's Manson 3 to the most recent Animal Crossing: New Horizon, and now he's also offered to play Samus in a Metroid live-action.

During an interview with Gary Whitta, whose talk show takes place right inside the latest Animal Crossing, the actress explained: "I'd really like to. Two years ago I dressed up as Samus for Halloween. "It was a $ 20 costume I had bought on Amazon, a trifle, but I was very excited and I posted a photo. I think I shared it on Instagram, it's a lot of people wrote me 'Wow!".

"It was the character I always used in Super Smash Bros and I love it. From there it all started and I have never slowed down that story, I absolutely want to participate in that film" added Larson, later contact Nintendo directly: "So Nintendo, I tell you once again, I'd like to do it!"

To get an idea of ​​how Larson might look like Samus, at the bottom of the article you can find a concept created by BossLogic, to which the actress replied: "You are making my dream come true."

The actress, we remember, will return to the role of Captain Marvel with the sequel scheduled for July 8, 2022.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

