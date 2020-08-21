Brie Larson, Star Wars: "I did some auditions for several Lucasfilm projects"

Share it:

After talking about the failed audition for Terminator: Genisys, the Oscar-winning superstar Brie Larson continued to illustrate his attempts to make his way into some famous sagas and TV series such as The Hunger Games, Gossip Girl and Star Wars.

About this, the interpreter of Captain Marvel focused on Lucasfilm projects informing the subscribers of his official YouTube channel that he has held auditions for all new films in the saga created by George Lucas.

"I haven't received any responses from Gossip Girl and I'm really happy"Larson explains in the video."I auditioned for the Hunger Games and didn't get the part. I auditioned for Tomorrowland and didn't get the part. I've auditioned for all the new Star Wars movies and nothing starts. I don't even know why I'm saying these things, I mean, you all know I wasn't in those movies! "

Given Brie Larson's well-documented love of the galaxy far away, it's no surprise that she went out of her way to try and get into those films. And although those casting attempts ultimately failed, fans still haven't given up hope of seeing her sooner or later in the franchise. in recent months the Star Wars franchise is gradually slipping more and more towards the shores of Marvel Studios, first with Jon Favreau for The Mandalorian and then with Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi, who are developing two feature films set in the Star Wars universe.

