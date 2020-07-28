Brie Larson in Star Wars? All about the role missed by the Oscar-winning actress

Share it:

Over the years we have seen some of the best actors on the international limestone scene star wars set and among them we could have found too Brie Larson, had it not been discarded for a pivotal role in the stellar saga.

To reveal it was the same Larson who at the same time as the filming of Room, which in 2016 earned her an award Oscar for best actress, also auditioned for a role in Rogue One. Although the actress did not reveal what was the role for which she was discarded, it is plausible that it was the protagonist and heroine of the Resistance Jyn Erso, then played by Felicity Jones.

Larson has never hidden her great love for stories George Lucas and numerous are and her photos online where she is portrayed wearing Jedi clothes and intent on sporting lightsabers of all kinds. Seen the success of his Captain Marvel in Marvel Cinematic Universe and the common bridge between superheroes and the Empire, consisting of Disney, it is possible that his appearance in numerous productions Lucasfilm arriving is just a matter of time.

Speaking of passion for pop culture, Larson has recently been pushing for a live action by Metroid, a cult brand Nintendo in which he would like to play the protagonist Samus. What do you think? Would you have preferred her to Jones as Jyn Erso? Let us know in the comments!