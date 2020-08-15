Brie Larson auditioned, which is why she wasn't cast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even the most famous actresses in the world had to face several disappointments throughout their career. Brie Larson, for example, had proposed herself for both Star Wars and for The Big Bang Theory, without great results.

To reveal her adventures in the world of auditions was the actress herself, on her YouTube channel: "I auditioned for The Big Bang Theory, I remembered it this morning. They were very nice, but they told me I was too young. It was true … ".

Not always everything goes as planned, and the actors have to take into account that they will find their way blocked. That didn't bring Larson down, who secured the lead role in 2015 in The Room, film for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, and then definitively imposed herself on the general public as Captain Marvel.

The actress left no clues as to the role she should have played in the series with Jim Parson, but judging by her appearance she could very well have taken the place of Kaley Cuoco, interpreter of Penny. Who knows what it would have been like to see her grappling with her neighbors, scientists and nerds, who are passionate about superheroes … it would have created a nice short circuit to have Carol Denvers a few meters away. What role could he have played alternatively? Maybe Bernadette?

We leave you to the video, in which he explains that "Very often I focus on my successes, and not on how difficult it was to achieve them, and how many times I've been turned down" also referring to films like Hunger Games, Tomorrowland is Spy Kids.

In her videos Larson admitted to being great fans of Nintendo games and wanting to star in a Metroid movie.