Brie Larson as Black Widow and Jane Foster: the actress auditioned for Marvel!

During one of his new videos on his own channel YouTube, the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson revealed to his fans that he tried to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe well before she was cast for the role of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

Larson, who is running a series on her YouTube channel in which she reveals all the projects she’s auditioned for over the years without getting the part, explained in her latest video that In 2010 attempted to enter Marvel productions Iron Man 2 by Jon Favreau e Thor by Kenneth Branagh.

The star didn’t reveal specifically which roles she auditioned for, but fans will certainly know that the two films don’t have an inordinate number of prominent female characters. Iron Man 2, excluding Pepper Potts already ‘occupied’ by Gwyneth Paltrow, the only relevant name that comes to mind is that of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, a role he eventually went to Scarlett Johansson.

Regarding Thor, instead, the Chris Hemsworth film offered three attractive female roles for a young actress like Larson was then: obviously there is Jane Foster, part that would go to Natalie Portman, but it’s possible that Larson was too young at the time for the thunder god’s sentimental interest part. However, the film also included the characters of Darcy Lewis and Lady Sif, which in the end, however, were entrusted to Kat Dennings and Jaimie Alexander.

Both ‘Thor-Girls’, by the way, could return in the future of the MCU: Darcy in the mini-series WandaVision, while Lady Sif in Thor: Love & Thunder.