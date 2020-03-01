Brie Larson and Gal Gadot recreate the ultimate selfie

Share it:

Few people are more powerful in today's superhero world of Hollywood than Wonder woman Y Captain Marvel. In their respective film universes, DC Comics and Marvel, these two superheroines have proven to be key pieces to defend the world of the villains who want to destroy it, either in a war of infinity ('Avengers: Endgame') or from the city of Gotham ('The Justice League'). But what are truly mass idols are the actresses who interpret them, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, who shared a powerful moment with Sigourney Weaver in the last Oscars gala and, incidentally, they took the opportunity to give Twitter what it had been asking for a long time.

Some time ago, a tweeter asked Brie Larson to look for Gal Gadot and recreate this wonderful selfie drawn from their respective characters in fiction. And it is not that he did it exactly, but the final result of this comparison is worth it:

Larson has already retweeted this comparison, which has been possible thanks to a Gadot post on Instagram, where he encouraged to make love and not war with a couple of funny photos of the two actresses, taken, as we said, during the ceremony of the Hollywood Academy Awards. We were left wanting to have notified Margot Robbie (which has just released 'Birds of Prey' again in the skin of Harley Quinn) or Scarlett Johansson (which soon premiered his first solo Marvel movie, 'Black Widow') and had completed the group of superheroes most loved by fans.

We will see Diana Prince again in 'Wonder Woman 1984', which opens next June 5, while to see Carol Danvers again in action we will have to wait for the sequel to his solo film, 'Captain Marvel 2', which it won't arrive until 2022.