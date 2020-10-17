Bridgerton, the series produced by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner coming to Netflix

The next December 25 will arrive on Netflix Bridgerton, a new series that marks the first collaboration between Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes and the streaming giant made in the USA.

The story derived from the homonymous Julia Quinn’s book series, tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of a wealthy family who is about to make her social debut looking for a man to marry. The dreams of the young girl will collide with a terrible scandal and especially with the arrival of the Duke of Hastings, the rebellious bachelor everyone would like. A deep feeling will be born between the two, even if for a long time they will clash in search of their own personal affirmation.

Shonda Rhimes with this series resumes in some way the gothic atmospheres that we have already had the opportunity to meet in the books of Jane Austen and in all the film and television productions that have derived from them. This is a remarkable one change of direction for the author of Grey’s Anatomy who will have to deal with a sort of teen drama set in the 19th century.

A while ago the full cast of Bridgerton was announced and we learned that a critical role would be played by Julie Andrews. To find out how things will go, we just have to wait until next Christmas.