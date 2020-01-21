Entertainment

Brice Armstrong, historical English narrator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 84

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
The historic American voice actor Brice Armstrong, famous above all for his role as narrator in the anime series of Dragon Ball, passed away on January 10th at the age of 84 for natural causes. The news was reported today, January 20, 2020, by the main American information channels.

Armostrong was born on January 3, 1936 in Dallas, Texas, and was passionate about Japanese cartoons from an early age. After embarking on a voice actor career, he was hired by the US entertainment company Funimation, for which he worked until the day of his retirement.

During his artistic career Brice Armstrong lent his voice mainly to some characters present in the anime of Dragon Ball, including the Captain Ginew is Lord Slug. Subsequently, he worked on series such as Lupine III, Baki the Grappler, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fruits Basket and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Christopher Sabat, English voice actor of Vegeta and Piccolo, spoke of his friend's disappearance declaring: "Brice was one of the kindest and funniest men I've ever known. Humble, respectful and always in a good mood, the kind of behavior you expect from a true legend".

2020 therefore opens with terrible news for the world of American dubbing. Recall that also in Japan, a few days ago, another great legend related to the field of animation died: Shozo Uehara.

