Briatore: "Fernando Alonso was at least as good as Schumacher"

Flavio Briatore He is one of the most relevant figures of the last decades in F1. This Sunday he turned 70 and took the opportunity to review his career in an interview with F1 Insider in which he has taken the opportunity to remember the stature as pilot of Fernando Alonso, with which he won the World Cups in 2005 and 2006 in both the drivers 'and the teams' rankings.

The man who also directed Michael Schumacher before you go to Ferrari has compared both pilots. "I am proud to have worked with the two best drivers in Formula 1 of his generation. I thought that after Michael, there would be no improvement. But Fernando was at least as good. He has no weaknesses in driving, none at all, "he says.

In his opinion, the Asturian could not get any title with Ferrari – although he was close to doing it two years – but it was not his fault: "It was Fernando who made the difference, not the car. Unfortunately, Luca di Montezemolo He did not want to admit that Ferrari owes Fernando everything. On the contrary, Ferrari was jealous of Fernando. This is always the problem for the team's pilots. You have to make the team move, but you can't be too good. It is a balancing act. "

Murderous instinct

Briatore also talks in the interview about the murderous instinct it takes to be a champion. And cite the case of Schumacher: "Once Michael was about to fight Senna. Senna hit him during in Germany. He told him that he was the world champion and that Michael had to have more respect. Michael didn't care. He wanted to earn respect and that's why he drove so aggressively. "

In his opinion, they have that attitude now Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen: "This is the only way to become a world champion. This is exactly what Verstappen and Leclerc are now showing to consolidated drivers as Hamilton and Vettel"

