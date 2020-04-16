         Brian Dennehy, one of the most iconic character actors of the 1980s, dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A legend is gone. The great Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81, leaving an indelible legacy riddled with great movie classics, video club hits, television series and pure cult movies. One of the greats of the 80s who knew how to steal scenes and movies like very few.

The versatility by flag

Winner of the Tony and Golden Globe awards, with a career in film, television and stage that spanned almost half a century, Dennehy has always been one of those faces that they magnified any project with their presence. Since his sheriff role in 'Cornered' catapulted him to stardom, Brian Dennehy's career has never wavered, putting himself in the service of filmmakers such as Peter Greenaway, Alan J. Pakula, John Flynn, Ivan Reitman, Ron Howard, Lawrence Kasdan .. A legend that always gave the maximum when he also placed himself under the command of others more earthly.

Emmy nominated six times, he had recently been seen on 'The Blacklist', 'You Wear It!' or 'Knight of Cups', but his indelible memory belongs to very specific and defining titles of a certain moment. Brian Dennehy did not get used to a choral cast like that of 'Silverado', he led other promising casts such as John Mackenzie's 'Code Blue', where he commanded a squad seconded by Bill Paxton, Joe Pantoliano or Jeff Fahey and thrilled everyone As the father of Chris Farley in the classic 'Tommy Boy', one of those comedies that work at the heart rate.

Born on July 9, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT, Dennehy joined the Marine Corps in 1958 and served in Okinawa for five years. I work as a truck driver, butcher and stockbroker alongside Martha Stewart in Moness, Williams and Seidel in New York City.

Between hours, Dennehy acted in plays across Long Island, honing his skills in theaters, and then at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. That experience would lead to roles on Manhattan's off-Broadway. Encouraged by good reviews for his role in David Rabe's production 'Streamers', he moved to Los Angeles, where he became a professional actor at the age of 38. The legend began. Rest in peace.