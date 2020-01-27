Brian De Palma pulls ex officio to carry out an impossible mission

Share it:

Spit on the industry and doomed to the same ostracism as many other partners Of generation, Brian De Palma continues fighting to carry out projects with which to brighten the eyes of his fans. Unfortunately, 'Domino', his new job, is not something to be held loudly, but we cannot blame only a director who, perhaps, has not yet said his last word.

The Disaster Artist

With only two films in the 2010s and close to eighty spring, Brian De Palma is still one of those filmmakers who make us lift the ass of the sofa to go to the cinema. Well, that provided that the country in which one is distributed his film. 'Domino' is a rocambolesco tour de force sin force, a thriller about terrorism and revenge that was not easy to pay off and suffered more problems during pregnancy than misadventures its protagonist suffers.

With his previous work, 'Passion', still unpublished in Spain, it is time to stand face to face with what has been, according to the director himself, the worst professional experience of his life.

It was a horrible experience. The film did not have enough funds, it was far below, the producer did not stop lying to us and did not pay part of my team. I was in many hotel rooms waiting for the money to continue filming. I was in many fabulous cities, waiting in hotel rooms. I spent a hundred days in Europe and lost thirty. However, we somehow managed to make a film with this chaotic situation, and hopefully the cinemas will see it.

The new film by the director of 'Carrie' or 'The Untouchables of Eliot Ness' stars two popular faces among fans of 'Game of Thrones' which, while it is true that hold on as the shower can, do show a (logical) hopelessness, especially in the case of Carice van Houten, whose character is the most special of the plot and probably the most harmed by the situation.

On the other hand, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Guy Pearce seem to be more aware of the eggplant in which they are involved and do not hesitate to breastfeed, especially the second, giving some time between delirium and professionalism as in the case of the sequence in a bank in the middle of Almeria.

Between rooftops and tomatoes

There is no doubt about the talent of a filmmaker who has never doubted when it comes to giving everything and always going out to attack. The king of split diopter he does not forget his referents or his trade, and with the light of Jose Luis Alcaine and the music of Pino Donaggio offers at times a good catalog of samples of household resources. Its start between roofs and tomatoes prepare us for a great high voltage suspense exercise that we will never see, but that little by little continues to add recognizable values: the split screen of this film is so wild that we can only applaud it.

Is it enough that Brian De Palma reminds us that the movie is his? Probably not, but it is no less true that its staging, even in its low hours, still a guarantee. And at the beginning of the film I refer, where a lot of pedestrians and cyclists from any street of a real Denmark become the magic of cinema in luxury spectators of an international crime intrigue.

With locations in Denmark, Belgium or Spain, 'Domino' also has a good sample of resources to extend the suspense which, in this case, further enhance the air of disbelief in the work. Its climax in a bullring is a naive delight of other better times. Other times where the information overdose did not exist and we went weekly to the cinema to see what happened.

'Domino' is insane. From Palma metamorphosed into Tommy Wiseau taking out as possible a project that should never have started.

Pure cult. Fun Wild. Insane I demolished. Terrorist. Almost almost a De Palma of those we like. There were plenty of ideas, money was missing.