         Brian De Palma explains why he didn't do 'Mission Impossible 2' and what he thinks was the peak of his career

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Brian De Palma He is one of the greatest living directors in Hollywood, but it has been a long time since he has been able to carry out new projects and the popularity of his new releases is far from that achieved at the time by titles like 'Carrie', 'The Price of Power 'or' Mission Impossible '. Now it has revealed that Tom Cruise He offered to return to him in the second installment of Ethan Hunt's adventures and couldn't have been more clear about his reasons for rejecting the offer in an interview with AP:

After doing Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise asked me to start working on the next one. I said "Are you kidding me?" One of those is enough, why would someone want to do another? Of course, the reason for making another is money. I was never a director who made money, which is a big problem in Hollywood. That is the corruption of Hollywood.

The funny thing is that the filmmaker himself has no problem pointing out that this was the time when he reached your top as director, also pointing out an interesting reflection on the matter:

When he was in his mid-fifties doing 'Trapped by his past' and then 'Mission impossible'. It doesn't get better after that. You have all the power and tools at your disposal. When you have the Hollywood system working for you, you can do amazing things. But as your movies become less successful, it becomes more difficult to maintain that power and you have to start making concessions. I don't know if you become aware that you are doing them.

Considering that 'Trapped by his past' is one of my favorite movies and 'Mission Impossible' a model blockbuster, it is difficult to contradict him despite the fact that the jewels in his filmography are not exactly missing. Now you have a horror movie inspired by Harvey weinstein He hopes to start shooting this next summer, but although he continues working, he is not very interested in current cinema, pointing out the following about the current state of Hollywood.