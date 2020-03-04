Brenda Zambrano will be the special guest of the Motorcycle Week in Mazatlan

Share it:

Brenda Zambrano, the model known for her participation in the reality show Acapulco Shore, will be the special guest for the International Motorcycle Week in Mazatlan 2020.

The young woman shared excitedly with her followers the pleasant surprise that she will be visiting Sinaloa lands during the traditional Motorcycle Week in Mazatlan and many of these have already signed up to visit the Mexican beach.

This new edition will take place from March 12 to 15, and this year promises to surprise with its spectacular billboard of artists, personalities and activities.

It all starts on Thursday, March 12, where participants check in at 12:00 pm in Plaza de la Moto, and from the afternoon they can enjoy local groups and an environment that can only be lived in this type of event .

On Friday the 13th you will not have any bad luck, since attendees can enjoy the best reggae with the presence of Prophetic Culture and those songs that we all love. This will be from 11:30 at night in Plaza de la Moto.

In addition, it will be the day of the grand opening and, without a doubt, local activities and groups will be part of the surprises of this celebration.

Now, on Saturday, March 14, the party will continue with tributes to the king of kings Carlos Santana and the atmosphere will get a little more rocker with music that never goes out of style: that of Soda Stereo.

The meeting point will also be in Plaza de la Moto. In addition, we can live the adrenaline of the competitions and the different awards, not counting the good atmosphere and much more.

Surely on Sunday 15 everyone will continue with the battery well placed and wanting to continue enjoying the adrenaline of the spectacular motorcycles, and unique concerts. Thus, to close with a flourish, there will be the presence of the unique Caifanes, who promise to make the port vibrate with its legendary songs.