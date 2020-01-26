Brenda Kellerman shares beautiful reflection on her twins

Share it:

Only a mother knows the pain experienced when losing a child; Brenda Kellerman turned all the suffering before the death of her twin Dante into love, into beautiful memories that she keeps in her heart, because she is sure that her son is in a better place. In his Instagram feed he published an illustration of Ferdinando Valencia and Tadeo riding a horse, made by his brother Yeyito Kellerman.

Nine months have passed since Brenda Kellerman gave birth to her twins Dante and Thaddeus. "My beautiful loves today and 9 months that fast, I thank God for having you with me my Tadeo Bello and learn new things every day," said the sentimental couple of Ferdinando Valencia with the illustration he published on his social networks.

The model originally from Costa Rica, also dedicated a few words to the memory of her deceased baby. "And to you my beautiful little angel Dante, thank you also, every day you teach me to go ahead and see that life is beautiful."

I miss you so much but I know that where you are is the best place and best of all healthy, I love you my beautiful dwarves, happy birthday.

"Thank you Yeyito Kellerman for always making such beautiful images of our family, God bless yours, kisses," Brenda Kellerman added.

Dante and Tadeo were born in April 2019; With only three months to live, Dante died at the beginning of last August in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco after a meningitis, which caused other health problems.