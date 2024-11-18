Breaking: US Authorizes Ukraine to Strike Russian Territory with ATACMS Missiles

In a dramatic shift in US military policy, President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Russian territory. This groundbreaking decision comes just two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and amid escalating tensions in the Kursk region.

Key Developments

The Biden administration made this historic decision primarily in response to Russia’s deployment of North Korean troops in the conflict. The weapons in question are the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have an impressive range of about 190 miles.

The initial focus of Ukrainian forces’ strikes will be

North Korean and Russian forces are present in the Kursk region.

Military equipment and logistics centers

Ammunition depots

Supply lines are deep inside Russia.

Ukrainian Response

With characteristic restraint, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the situation, saying, “Words do not inflict blows. Such things are not announced. The rockets will speak for themselves.”

International Reactions

The decision has sparked varied responses:

British and French leaders have shown support, having already provided Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles.

have shown support, having already provided Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles. Republican lawmakers praised the move but criticized its timing.

praised the move but criticized its timing. Vladimir Putin had previously warned that such actions would constitute NATO’s direct participation in the war.

Military Impact

The authorization allows Ukraine to:

Defend against the estimated 50,000-strong Russian-North Korean force.

Strike high-value targets previously out of reach.

Potentially blunt the effectiveness of Russian assaults

Looking Ahead

This policy shift takes place at a crucial moment.

Trump’s incoming administration has vowed to limit further support for Ukraine.

has vowed to limit further support for Ukraine. Vice President-elect JD Vance has outlined a plan that might allow Russia to retain seized Ukrainian territory.

has outlined a plan that might allow Russia to retain seized Ukrainian territory. The number of available missiles remains unclear.

Expert Analysis

Military analysts suggest that while this authorization might not fundamentally alter the war’s course, it sends a strong message to North Korea about the vulnerability of their forces. The decision balances potential benefits against escalation risks, marking a significant evolution in US support for Ukraine.

Recent Developments

The announcement coincided with one of Russia’s largest missile and drone attacks in months, targeting Ukraine’s power and energy infrastructure with over 200 strikes. This escalation underscores the timing and significance of Biden’s decision.

As the conflict approaches its 1,000th day, this policy shift represents a major change in the Western approach to supporting Ukraine. The international community watches closely as these new developments unfold, potentially reshaping the dynamics of this prolonged conflict.