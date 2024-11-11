Breaking: Star Power Shines as Pugh Dominates Hollywood with Dual Blockbusters

In an extraordinary display of star power, Florence Pugh is commanding the entertainment headlines this week with two major projects that showcase her versatile acting prowess. The Oscar-nominated actress is making waves both in the romantic drama sphere and the superhero universe, proving her ability to captivate audiences across genres.

‘We Live in Time’ Sets a Digital Streaming Date

A24’s romantic drama “We Live in Time” is preparing for its digital debut, bringing the emotional journey to homes across the nation. The film, which pairs Pugh with Andrew Garfield, will hit digital streaming platforms on November 29, giving audiences the chance to experience this touching love story from the comfort of their homes.

The film follows the story of Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), whose chance meeting sparks a romance that defies conventional timing. Director John Crowley crafts a decade-spanning narrative that has resonated strongly with both critics and audiences alike.

Digital platforms including Prime Video, AppleTV, and VUDU have already opened pre-orders at $24.99 for purchase, with rental options expected to be available at $19.99 for a 48-hour viewing window.

The film has proven its commercial appeal, gathering $24.4 million worldwide, with $21.8 million coming from domestic audiences. Critics have embraced the film warmly, awarding it a 78% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have been even more enthusiastic, giving it an 83% “fresh” score.

Pugh Leads Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ in Action-Packed Preview

In a dramatic shift from romance to action, Pugh is also making headlines as the leader of Marvel’s newest superhero team. A special look at “Thunderbolts” premiered at D23 Brazil in São Paulo, showcasing Pugh’s character Yelena Belova at the helm of an unconventional group of heroes.

The preview treats fans to an entertaining mix of action and humor, featuring a low-speed chase scene with David Harbour’s Red Guardian behind the wheel. The footage also reveals Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier in a complex role, first helping the team before turning his weapons on them.

The starstudded cast includes:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

as CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Hannah John-Kamen plays Ghost.

Olga Kurylenko is the taskmaster.

Wyatt Russell is a U.S. agent.

This preview follows September’s teaser trailer, building anticipation for what promises to be an action-packed addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The dual projects highlight Pugh’s remarkable range as an actress, seamlessly transitioning between intimate romantic dramas and large-scale superhero action. With both films generating significant buzz, it’s clear that Pugh’s star continues to rise in Hollywood, cementing her position as one of the industry’s most versatile and compelling performers.