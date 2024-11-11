Breaking: Netanyahu Admits Israeli Role in Lebanon Pager Strike, Signals Strong Alliance with Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu has officially confirmed Israel’s responsibility for the September Pager operation in Lebanon while revealing extensive talks with US President-elect Donald Trump about their shared vision for Iran. This marks a significant shift in Israel’s public stance on recent military operations and signals potential changes in regional dynamics.

The Pager operation was revealed

In an unprecedented disclosure during a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel orchestrated the September operation that caused thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies to explode across Lebanon and Syria. The operation, which claimed 37 lives and left nearly 3,000 injured, targeted Hezbollah communication devices.

Netanyahu told his cabinet, “We launched the pager operation and the elimination of Nasrallah despite opposition from senior officials in the security establishment,” marking Israel’s first official confirmation of its role in the attacks.

The Trump-Netanyahu alliance strengthens

In a significant diplomatic development, Netanyahu revealed he has held three conversations with Trump since the latter’s election victory. “These were very good and very important conversations, aimed at strengthening the solid alliance between Israel and the United States,” the Prime Minister stated.

Key points from their discussions include:

We both agree that Iran poses a threat to the region.

Potential expansion of peace initiatives

Strategic alignment in security matters.

Regional Tensions Escalate

The disclosure comes amid heightened regional tensions:

Israeli strikes killed 23 people, including seven children, in Lebanon’s Aalmat village.

Fresh attacks in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp claimed three lives.

Qatar suspended its ceasefire mediation efforts.

Iran has promised retaliation for recent Israeli strikes.

International Response

The operation has sparked international concern.

Lebanon filed a complaint with the UN Labor Organization.

The US under President Biden renewed calls for a ceasefire.

Trump has indicated he wants the conflicts resolved before his January inauguration.

Qatar has paused its mediation efforts until parties show “willingness and seriousness.”

Security Concerns

The Israeli National Security Council has issued warnings to its citizens:

I received advice not to go to sports and cultural events overseas.

We have specific concerns about the events in Belgium, the UK, and France.

Recommended concealing identifying Israeli/Jewish symbols

The upcoming France-Israel soccer match in Paris warrants special caution.

Looking Ahead

Strengthening ties between Netanyahu and Trump, along with the confirmation of Israel’s role in the pager operation, suggests a potential shift in regional dynamics. As Trump prepares to take office, his stated goal of ending regional conflicts at his inauguration could influence Israeli military and diplomatic strategy.

The situation remains fluid, with multiple fronts active:

Ongoing tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Continued operations in Gaza

Iranian threats of retaliation

International diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire

This developing story represents a crucial junction in Middle Eastern politics, as Israel publicly acknowledges its military operations while aligning with the incoming US administration.