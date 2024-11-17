Breaking: Late-Night Icon Conan O’Brien Named 2025 Oscar Host in Surprising Twist

Hollywood is buzzing with excitement as they officially announce Conan O’Brien as the 97th Academy Awards host, his first-ever role at the film industry’s most prestigious ceremony. The announcement, made on Friday, signals a fresh direction for the Oscars as they tap into O’Brien’s unique brand of wit and entertainment expertise.

“America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme,” O’Brien quipped in his characteristic self-deprecating style before adding, “In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.” This playful response perfectly exemplifies why the Academy chose the beloved comedian for this pivotal role.

The 61-year-old entertainment veteran brings a wealth of experience to the position, though surprisingly, this will be his first time hosting the Academy Awards.

His impressive resume includes hosting multiple Emmy Awards ceremonies (2002, 2006) and the White House Correspondents’ dinner (1995, 2013), demonstrating his ability to command high-profile events with both grace and humor.

Academy Chief Executive Officer Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement: “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise.” They particularly highlighted his remarkable ability to connect with audiences, a crucial skill for broadcasting’s biggest night.

The selection of O’Brien represents a strategic pivot from recent years. Following Jimmy Kimmel’s successful four-time hosting run (2017, 2018, 2023, and 2024), the Academy is betting on O’Brien’s proven track record and distinctive comedic style to bring fresh energy to the ceremony. Kimmel had previously declined an invitation to host for a fifth time, as revealed in August.

O’Brien’s appointment comes at a critical time for the Academy Awards. The 2024 ceremony saw encouraging signs of recovery, attracting 19.5 million viewers—the highest in four years.

However, this still falls short of the pre-2018 era when the show consistently drew over 32 million viewers. The Academy hopes O’Brien’s massive social media following (27 million followers on X) and talent for creating viral moments will help bridge this gap.

The comedian’s journey to the Oscars stage is particularly noteworthy. After concluding his 28-year run in late-night television in 2021, O’Brien has successfully reinvented himself through his hit podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the Max streaming series “Conan O’Brien Must Go.” This evolution from traditional TV host to multi-platform entertainer makes him uniquely suited to connect with both longtime Oscar viewers and younger audiences.

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan praised O’Brien’s selection, noting, “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host—he is incredibly witty, charismatic, and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television.”

Before his late-night career, O’Brien honed his comedic writing skills at “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons,” joining an impressive lineup of Oscar hosts that includes legends like Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chris Rock.

ABC will live broadcast the 97th Academy Awards ceremony from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. With O’Brien at the helm, viewers can expect a perfect blend of sharp wit, self-deprecating humor, and the kind of unexpected moments that have made him a beloved figure in entertainment for over three decades.