Breaking: Iranian Asset Charged in Latest Trump Assassination Plot as US Security Tightens

In a dramatic development that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, the U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered and thwarted what appears to be the third assassination attempt targeting President-elect Donald Trump this year.

Federal prosecutors have charged Farhad Shakeri, a 51-year-old Iranian national, with orchestrating a murder plot allegedly directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The latest plot unfolds

Attorney General Merrick Garland described Shakeri as an “Iranian asset,” who received orders on October 7 to develop a plan for Trump’s assassination. The timing of this plot is particularly significant, as it was meant to be executed before the November presidential election, which Trump has now won with 295 electoral votes.

Shakeri immigrated to the United States as a child, but a robbery conviction led to his deportation in 2008, according to the Justice Department’s investigation. Sources indicate he is currently believed to be in Iran.

A Pattern of Threats

This latest assassination attempt follows two earlier incidents in 2024:

In July, Trump survived a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally where a bullet grazed his ear.

A second attempt occurred at his Florida golf club three months later, with shots fired near the former president.

Enhanced Security Measures

The U.S. Secret Service has ramped up protection for the president-elect, implementing cutting-edge security measures including:

Robotic dogs have been deployed to patrol Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Increased surveillance systems

Enhanced protective details

A wider conspiracy was uncovered

The investigation has exposed a wider network of alleged conspirators. The investigation led to the arrest of two New York residents.

Carlisle Rivera , 49, from Brooklyn

, 49, from Brooklyn Jonathan Loadholt, 36, from Staten Island

Both men face charges related to their alleged involvement in separate murder plots targeting Iranian dissidents on U.S. soil.

International Implications

FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized the serious nature of these threats: “The IRGC has been conspiring with criminals and hitmen to target and gun down Americans on U.S. soil, and that simply won’t be tolerated.”

The plot highlights ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, with the IRGC previously designated a terrorist organization by U.S. authorities.

Looking Forward

As Trump prepares to return to the White House this January, security agencies remain on high alert. Trump addressed the assassination attempts during his recent victory speech, stating that God had spared his life for a reason, to save our country and restore America to greatness.

Canadian Response

In a related development, Canadian authorities have announced they are on “high alert” at their borders, preparing for a potential surge in migrants following Trump’s election victory. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman, Sergeant Charles Poirier, confirmed their increased vigilance along the U.S.-Canada border.

Future policy implications

Kash Patel, an Indian-American lawyer potentially in line for the CIA chief position in Trump’s upcoming administration, outlined key priorities, including:

Border security enhancement

Counter-terrorism operations

Hostage recovery efforts

Ending prolonged military conflicts

As this story continues to develop, security agencies maintain their vigilance while the nation prepares for Trump’s return to the presidency amid these unprecedented security challenges.