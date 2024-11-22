Breaking: Google Pulls Plug on Pixel Tablet 2, Signals Retreat from Tablet Market

In a significant shift in its hardware strategy, Google has reportedly canceled the development of its Pixel Tablet 2, marking what could be the tech giant’s second withdrawal from the tablet market in just over five years.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the internally codenamed “kiyomi” project has been terminated due to concerns over potential sales performance. This development surprises many Pixel enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the second-generation device, which is expected to feature significant upgrades, including a new chipset and an official keyboard accessory.

The Confusion Cleared

Initial reports created confusion when suggesting that Google canceled the Pixel Tablet 3. However, deeper investigation reveals that the canceled device is the Pixel Tablet 2, targeted for a 2025 release. The device was set to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series.

What We’re Missing Out On

The canceled Pixel Tablet 2 was shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. Sources indicate that Google had plans for:

Both Wi-Fi and 5G variants

An official keyboard accessory with a touchpad

Enhanced productivity features

Improved camera system

Market Impact and Analysis

This decision raises serious questions about Google’s commitment to the tablet market. The original Pixel Tablet, released at $499 with a speaker dock (later offered separately at $399), received mixed reviews from consumers and critics alike. Industry experts point to several factors that may have influenced Google’s decision:

Tough competition from Apple’s iPad lineup Android’s persistent challenges with tablet-optimized apps Limited market penetration of the first-generation Pixel Tablet Historical struggles in the tablet sector

Google’s Rocky Tablet History

This isn’t the first time Google has stepped back from the tablet market. 2019, the company announced that it was done with tablets following the poorly received Pixel Slate. The pattern seems to be repeating:

2019: Canceled two in-development tablets

2022: Announced return to tablet market

2023: Released first-generation Pixel Tablet

2024: Cancels Pixel Tablet 2

Looking Ahead

While the immediate future of Google’s tablet ambitions looks uncertain, there’s speculation about potential alternatives. Some industry watchers suggest that Google’s Nest division might take over large-screen product development, focusing on evolving devices like the Nest Hub and Hub Max.

The fate of Google’s tablet division staff remains unclear, though reports suggest team members are being redistributed within the company. This reorganization could potentially lead to workforce adjustments in the coming months.

What This Means for Current Users

Current Pixel Tablet owners shouldn’t panic just yet. While canceling future models is disappointing, Google typically maintains software support for existing devices for several years after release. However, this decision may affect the long-term future of Android tablet optimization.

As we await official confirmation from Google regarding these developments, one thing is clear: the tech giant’s relationship with tablet hardware continues to be complicated. For now, Google’s hardware team’s dream of a true iPad competitor remains just that—a dream.