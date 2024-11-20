Breaking: Former Rep. Gaetz’s Attorney General Nomination Clouded by New Payment Evidence

In a dramatic development that could impact the incoming Trump administration, extensive financial records obtained by House investigators have shed new light on allegations surrounding Matt Gaetz, President-elect Trump’s nominee for Attorney General.

The evidence, emerging just days after Gaetz’s surprise resignation from Congress, reveals a complex web of payments totaling over $10,000 to key witnesses in previous investigations.

According to documents obtained by both ABC News and CNN, House Ethics Committee investigators uncovered detailed records of 27 Venmo transactions made by Gaetz between July 2017 and January 2019. Gaetz allegedly sent these payments, ranging from $100 to $700 each, to two women who later testified in both House and Justice Department probes.

Joel Leppard, an attorney representing the women, revealed that his clients provided investigators with “numerous photos” from their interactions with Gaetz, including evidence from a 2019 New York trip. During this visit, the women allegedly accompanied Gaetz to a Fox News studio where he was filming an appearance on “Outnumbered.”

The financial trail contains some noteworthy details.

Gaetz signed a $750 check for “tuition reimbursement”.

The Venmo payments have labels such as “Gift,” “Car deductible,” and “Refreshments”.

The transaction notes feature emojis of wrapped gifts and hugs.

The payments marked for “travel” coincide with a trip to the Bahamas in September 2018.

The House Ethics Committee’s investigation has gathered substantial evidence beyond these financial records. According to Leppard, his clients’ testimony represents “just a fraction” of the thousands of documents investigators have collected. One client reportedly received over $6,000 in payments, while the other received more than $4,000.

The timing of these revelations is particularly significant, as Gaetz resigned from Congress last Wednesday following Trump’s announcement of his nomination for Attorney General. The House Ethics Committee was about to consider releasing its investigative report when Gaetz resigned from Congress.

The Trump transition team has strongly defended Gaetz. Spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer stated, “The Justice Department received access to roughly every financial transaction Matt Gaetz ever undertook and came to the conclusion that he committed no crime.” Pfeiffer characterized the latest revelations as “leaks meant to undermine the mandate from the people to reform the Justice Department.”

This situation has created a political dilemma for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has expressed opposition to releasing the Ethics Committee’s report. However, both Democrats and some Republicans are calling for access to the findings as the Senate prepares to consider Gaetz’s nomination for Attorney General.

Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, previously describing the payments as examples of his “generosity to ex-girlfriends.” The Justice Department concluded a years-long investigation into similar allegations last year without filing charges.

Despite Gaetz’s resignation effectively ending their formal investigation, the House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential release of their report. The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact Gaetz’s confirmation prospects and the incoming administration’s Justice Department plans.

This developing story highlights the complex intersection of political appointments, congressional oversight, and personal conduct investigations. As the Senate prepares for confirmation hearings, these revelations will likely play a crucial role in the discussion of Gaetz’s fitness for the nation’s top law enforcement position.