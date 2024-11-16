Breaking: Disney Reshuffles Major Franchises as Star Wars Makes Way for Ice Age

In a surprising move that’s sending ripples through Hollywood, Disney has just made a significant change to its upcoming release schedule, removing an untitled Star Wars film from its December 2026 slot and replacing it with Ice Age 6.

The entertainment giant’s decision marks another twist in the ongoing saga of Star Wars’ theatrical future while breathing new life into the beloved Ice Age franchise. This scheduling shuffle comes at a time when Disney is carefully plotting its course through the competitive landscape of theatrical releases.

Key Schedule Changes:

The Star Wars film was removed from December 18, 2026.

Ice Age 6 has been confirmed for the December 18, 2026 slot.

The Mandalorian & Grogu remains scheduled for May 22, 2026.

Following last week’s major announcement that Simon Kinberg, known for his work on the X-Men franchise, will write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy, industry insiders are particularly interested in this development. Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm’s president, will serve as producer for these upcoming projects.

Rumors connected the removed Star Wars film to director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s project, which featured Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker. This film, set to explore Rey’s journey in building a new Jedi Order, has faced several creative changes, including the departure of screenwriter Steven Knight earlier this year.

The Star Wars franchise hasn’t seen a theatrical release since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” making this calendar adjustment even more noteworthy. However, fans can take comfort in knowing that The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, is still on track for its May 2026 release.

Meanwhile, the Ice Age franchise is preparing for a triumphant return to theaters. Disney confirmed at D23 Brazil that production is underway on Ice Age 6, with an impressive voice cast returning:

Ray Romano

Queen Latifah

John Leguizamo

Denis Leary

Simon Pegg

This will mark the first theatrical Ice Age release since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The previous installment, “Ice Age: Collision Course,” released in July 2016, proved the franchise’s continuing appeal by generating over $400 million at the global box office.

Looking at Disney’s broader release strategy, this move might signal a more calculated approach to their theatrical calendar. The studio appears to be balancing its portfolio of franchises while ensuring each release has the best possible chance for success.

Despite this schedule change, Disney’s commitment to the Star Wars franchise remains strong. The studio still has another untitled Star Wars film scheduled for December 17, 2027, and multiple projects in various stages of development.

This latest development adds to a pattern of careful planning in the Star Wars universe, following previous unrealized projects from notable creators like Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, Rian Johnson, and the Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

For fans anxiously awaiting the next big-screen Star Wars adventure, the focus now shifts to The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will bring the immensely popular Disney+ series to theaters. This transition from streaming to cinema could set a new precedent for how Disney approaches its franchise development in the future.