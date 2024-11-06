Breaking: California’s Landmark Rent Control Measure Faces Third Test at Ballot Box

As a seasoned political reporter covering the Golden State, I’ve watched the heated battle over Proposition 33 unfold with particular interest. Today’s vote marks a crucial moment in California’s ongoing housing crisis.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Californians head to the polls for the third time since 2018 to decide whether to dramatically reshape the state’s rental landscape. This latest attempt to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act has sparked intense debate and record-breaking campaign spending.

The measure, dubbed the “Justice for Renters Act,” would give local governments unprecedented power to implement rent control policies. In simple terms, cities and counties could set price caps on nearly all rental properties—a significant change from current laws that exempt newer buildings and single-family homes.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Supporters, led by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, have poured more than $46 million into the “Yes” campaign. Opposition groups, including real estate interests and the California Apartment Association, have countered with a massive $66 million war chest.

“It gives local communities the right to enact rent control however they think is best,” explains Susie Shannon from the Yes on 33 campaign. She points to growing concerns about affordability, with most California renters now spending over 30% of their income on housing.

Nathan Click, representing the No on 33 campaign, presents an alternative perspective: “This approach would eliminate the market’s influence and instead place the government in charge of pricing.” He cites studies from prestigious institutions like Stanford, UC Berkeley, and MIT suggesting such measures could backfire by discouraging new housing construction.

The timing is particularly critical. California is confronted with a multitude of housing challenges:

Soaring rental costs

Rising homelessness

A severe housing shortage

Growing displacement concerns

Recent polls show 59.2% of voters opposing the measure in early returns, echoing similar results from 2018 and 2020, when voters rejected comparable proposals by substantial margins.

Various groups, including the following, have expressed support for the measure.

California Nurses Association

California Alliance for Retired Americans

Coalition for Economic Survival

TenantsTogether

Opposition includes:

California Council for Affordable Housing

Women Veterans Alliance

California Chamber of Commerce

Proposition 33 would go into effect immediately if passed, but the certification of the final results might not happen until December 13. The fiscal impact could be significant, with analysts predicting a “reduction in local property tax revenues of at least tens of millions of dollars annually.”

As night falls on this election day, all eyes remain fixed on the counting process. Will this third attempt succeed where previous measures failed? The answer could reshape California’s housing landscape for generations to come.

This isn’t just another ballot measure—it’s a referendum on how California addresses its housing crisis. As one veteran housing advocate told me, “Whatever happens tonight, the fight for affordable housing isn’t going away.”

Stay tuned for updates as this story continues to develop. For now, the future of rent control in California hangs in the balance, along with the hopes and fears of millions of renters and property owners across the state.