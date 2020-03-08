Breaking barriers: this is how women changed the history of cinema

Share it:

Unfortunately, we still live in a society where it seems that it is not completely accepted that women can make movies at ease and can choose to have as many, or more, prizes than some male filmmakers. At this point, where we have directors like Kathryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola, Ana Lily Amirpour, Claire Denis or Patty Jenkins (to name a few, because we can be like this until tomorrow) it is hard to believe, on many occasions, that his works are not valued properly and, nevertheless, there are other products that go to the prize pool without the slightest problem.

Women have done much more for the cinema than most can imagine. When one goes to study film history, as a general rule, the first names that arise are: the Lumière brothers, George Méliès, Gaoumont or Edison. Names that are also true that are vital to the development and understanding of cinema, but that they would have to complement each other that, really, also helped a lot so that we can understand the cinema as we do today. We refer to names of women that are omitted in academic books and that were even erased from the story as long as there were only male characters.

In the so-called primitive cinema, the films did not last just a minute and were simply filmed to capture everyday actions or moments that could be curious to see recorded. Back in the early 1900s the concept of cinematographic fiction did not exist in itself. That would come a little later from the hand of Méliès, who is considered the father of fantastic cinema and special effects. Now the truth is that In 1896, yes, the first hints of cinematographic fiction have already begun with Alice Guy, which is considered the first woman to make history films.

Alice Guy, in that year, made one of the first “fiction” projects with a story to tell and with only a series of actions united under the same footage. La Fée aux Choux (The fairy of the cabbage) managed to be a movie that reached the minute of duration (we currently know that as a short film or even teaser or trailer). It depicted a very popular French children's story that catapulted Alice Guy to make history (in fact, she even became the owner of a film producer). At that time, it was not precisely frowned upon that women made movies, but neither did they lend themselves too easily to them being able to enter the celluloid world. However, Guy's talent was something everyone could feel. In 1901, Guy went back to the cameras to create Sage-femme de première classe, where he treated the subject presented in his previous film from a different and somewhat higher and humorous perspective. So, it is one of the pioneers in conceiving cinema as we understand it today.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg and the first steps of women in the cinema. Taking a temporary leap now, women have added elements to the cinema that are vital to its changes and development. In the 30s there was only one woman making movies in Hollywood (crazy, right?): Dorothy Arzner. In Germany there were other active directors such as Leni Riefenstahl. By then, many women worked in the film industry, but in the shade, since they were only allowed, in many cases, to stay in the assembly hall to mount the films. At that time the trade of editor was not considered as something important in the cinema, but as a manual work such as knitting or knitting. The assemblers and assemblers were called "cutter".

Arzner thus began his adventures in the cinema, riding. But it was in 1927, almost in the 30s, when he was given the opportunity to direct his first film: Fashions for Women, which was a success among audiences and critics and this could start her career as a director. His cinema is considered very transgressive, powerful and brave for breaking the masculine and masculine molds on which Hollywood was built. It was, so to speak, who encouraged many other women to make a different cinema, their own and meaningful in an era where, if you were not a setter, there was little to do.

Already in the 50s a woman would arrive who would give a very strong blow on the table, especially for the courage she had to face a prominent French movement and for her way in which she conceived the cinema, which did not change even for one second. We talk about Agnès Varda, a director of French origin who did not collect the same merits of the Goveld and Truffaut Nouvelle Vague. The European cinema was focused on the study of the author's cinema that was held at the Nouvelle Vague, a group of filmmakers who had previously been journalists and film critics who wanted to put themselves to make their own films. If Hollywood cinema was tightly closed so that only men could enter, the Nouvelle Vague was not exactly something different.

Varda had enough courage to get behind the cameras and face the kind of cinema that Truffaut and company represented. In fact, it is even a precursor to the movement and rarely is credited with the creative merit of having given birth to works that served as an example to men who did become famous. Although, on the other hand, Varda is one of the few women who does enjoy a lot of popularity in the world of celluloid, although perhaps only for those who are in the world.

In addition, he made films until practically today. Faces and places (2017) and Varda by Agnès (2019) being his latest works. But what is clear is that his mark, however much you try to hide (as was done and done with Alice Guy, for example) can not be hidden or crossed out of any history books. Moreover, it is one of the sources of author-inspired cinema that has served other renowned directors, such as Isabel Coixet, to become professional filmmakers. Coixet, which you will surely know about, has been making films since the 80s, and right now it is one of the most outstanding live direct of the European film scene.

He accumulates a total of 8 goyas behind him and his management teams are characterized by one thing: they are made up of women. Coixet has a certain obsession to explain stories starring women in a world that is very masculinized. Speaking of all kinds of feelings that, in part, are very complicated to capture on screen. And yet she does it without problems. Moreover, even she has become a source of inspiration for new directors, such as Carla Simón, in charge of Estiu 1993.

And since we started talking about more current directors, we can't put aside Kathryn Bigelow, in charge of Hostile Land, The Darkest Night, Detroit or Point Break. Definitely, Bigelow has managed to conquer Hollywood with his strong style that allows him to deal with any subject from an atmosphere and gender perspective. In fact, Bigelow managed to win the Oscar for Best Direction, a great success considering that we can only count on the fingers of one hand for women who have been nominated for this category for their work.

We would not like to leave aside, that in recent years there is a particular genre where women have stood out (quite well enough) with respect to other film directors: terror. The genre cinema seems to be a comfort zone where many filmmakers feel comfortable. The majority of transgressive and groundbreaking novelties with the topics of the genre have come from the hand of women. We talk about movies like Crudo (Julia Ducournau), The Babadook (Jennifer Kent), The Invitation (Karyn Kusama), A girl comes home alone at night (Ana Lily Amirpour), The Love Witch (Anna Biller) and many others that we we leave in the inkwell. The treatment of the body that Claire Denis does in her films deserves a totally separate report.

If for something they are standing out, right now, the filmmakers are in their ability to reformulate a genre that has been manic years and with few novelties. His works manage to represent non-physical terrors with a mastery that freezes the blood more than any monster of Tom Savini or John Carpenter. There are many more directors who have changed the world of cinema and have marked a before and after in the history of the medium. And the ones that are coming.

