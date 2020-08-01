Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston reveals: "I had Coronavirus and I donated plasma"

Share it:

The star of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, revealed on Instagram that he contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and after being cured he decided to donate plasma to encourage scientific research on the virus. Cranston revealed that he had fallen ill in a two-minute video in which he advised going to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.

"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a short time ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms. So I thought that maybe there was something I could do and I started a process [at the UCLA Center for blood and platelets] so I hope plasma donation can help other people " he has declared Bryan Cranston in the video.

In caption of the post, the actor wrote:"Hi. You are probably feeling a little forced right now, with your limited mobility, and like me, you are tired of this situation !! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was quite strict adhering to the protocols and yet … I contracted the virus. Yes. It seems daunting now that over 150,000 Americans have died from it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I thank you for being lucky and I urge you to continue. put on that damned mask, keep on washing your hands and keeping the social distance. We can win, but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Be healthy. BC ".

Last year Bryan Cranston signed an exclusive agreement with Warner Bros. Television. In May there was talk of a possible appearance by Bryan Cranston in Better Call Saul.