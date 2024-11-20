Breaking: Apple’s Budget iPhone Gets a Major Makeover – iPhone SE 4 Coming This Spring

Big changes are coming to Apple’s most affordable iPhone. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley has confirmed the launch date of the iPhone SE 4 in March 2025, following his meeting with manufacturers in Asia.

This isn’t just another minor update. The new budget-friendly iPhone is getting a complete makeover that will make it look more like its pricier siblings. Let’s break down what’s new and why it matters.

A Fresh New Look Say goodbye to the old-fashioned home button and chunky borders. The new SE is growing up, sporting a modern 6.1-inch OLED screen that stretches edge to edge. Face ID is finally coming to the SE line, replacing the fingerprint scanner we’ve known for years.

Brainpower and camera smarts Apple is not compromising on performance. The SE 4 will pack:

The iPhone 16 is powered by the same potent A18 chip.

There is a substantial 8GB of RAM to ensure seamless performance.

This is a sharp 48-megapixel camera for crystal-clear photos.

At least 128GB of storage space

Support for Apple Intelligence features

Apple’s Home-Grown 5G Here’s where things get really interesting. The SE 4 will be the first iPhone to use Apple’s own 5G modem. After buying Intel’s modem business in 2019, Apple has been working to break free from Qualcomm, its current modem supplier. While Apple will keep using Qualcomm chips in other iPhones until 2026, the SE 4 is leading the charge toward independence.

What Will It Cost? The current iPhone SE starts at $429, but this fancy upgrade won’t come cheap. Industry whispers suggest the new model might start between $499 and $549—still much less than flagship iPhones that cost $800 or more.

Other Modern Touches The SE 4 is also keeping pace with current trends in other areas. It’s switching to USB-C for charging, ditching the old Lightning port. The aluminum frame keeps things light but sturdy.

Why This Matters This update is a big deal for several reasons:

It brings high-end features to a mid-range price point.

It marks Apple’s first step toward using its own 5G technology.

It could enable more individuals to utilize the latest iPhone features without incurring significant costs.

Looking Ahead The March 2025 launch would follow Apple’s pattern—the current SE debuted in March 2022. With these upgrades, the new SE could be the perfect choice for users who want a modern iPhone experience without the flagship price tag.

While some might miss the classic home button, this refresh shows Apple is serious about keeping its budget option competitive. The real test will be how well Apple’s first homegrown 5G modem performs compared to Qualcomm’s tried-and-tested chips.

As March approaches, we’ll keep you updated on any new details about this exciting addition to Apple’s iPhone family. Stay tuned for more coverage as the launch date gets closer.