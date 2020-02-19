Breakfast with Everyeye, Bayonetta & Vanquish and Hunt Showdown today on Twitch

Share it:

Today is shaping up to be quite interesting as regards the live on Twitch, starting from mid-morning with the new episode of Breakfast with Everyeye.

At 10:00 am get ready for a breakfast in the company of the editorial staff, to discuss and comment on the news of the moment, at 17:00 instead space for the live gameplay of Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary, the two classic Platinum Games are now available on PS4 and Xbox One ten years after launch on PS3 and Xbox 360. Finally at 9:00 pm Alessandro Bruni will play live with Crytek's Hunt Showdown.

10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye

5.00 pm – Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary

9.00 pm – Hunt Showdown

As usual, all the broadcasts will be broadcast on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it and will be available shortly thereafter (in some cases the following day) also on the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand and as an audio podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, soon also arriving on other platforms.