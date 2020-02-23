Break the silence! Gabriel Soto talks about alleged witchcraft by Geraldine Bazán (VIDEO)

Share it:

A few days ago it was announced that Geraldine Bazan would have done witchcraft to Gabriel Soto and that he had even asked him that "the beings of the beyond disfigured the face of his current partner, Irina Baeva."

Now, the actor decided to talk about it, because he said that all you want is to be in peace with his daughters.

At the time, Geraldine claimed that the accusations were completely false and that, for some time, she had stopped having a love interest in Gabriel Soto, however, he wished him health and well-being for the sake of his daughters.

Because of this, in a recent interview, Gabriel Soto was questioned by the supposed witchcraft that Geraldine requested, but insisted that he didn't want to talk much about it because he didn't create again dimes, tell and attacks against him.

The actor said that everything is fine, that both he and Bazan had decided do your best for the sake of his daughters and said he didn't need some authority so that his daughters live with whom he wishes as long as the small were not at risk.

"As long as I am well and happy, my daughters are doing well and they will be happy, while their mother is well and happy she will also be the same …everything is respected, everything is in perfectly in order”Soto replied.

