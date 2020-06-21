Bravely Default II also accessible to new fans: it's the Nier Automata of the saga!

Share it:

Quite unexpected, the announcement of Bravely Default 2 was shared by the leaders of Square Enix is Nintendo on the occasion of the 2019 edition of The Game Awards.

Outgoing in exclusive to Nintendo Switch, the game looks like a completely new chapter of the franchise and aims to offer an experience that is accessible even for those who have never had contact with the IP. To illustrate this approach, the Director recently thought about it Tomoya Asano and the Producer Masashi Takahashi, during an interview granted to Famitsu.

During the chat, they both wanted to highlight how, afterwards Bravely Default is Bravely Second, the choice to use a numerical indication in the title was linked to the desire to highlight the innovative nature of the production, which will not include none of the characters featured in previous chapters. The home console IP debut was actually compared by Asano and Takahashi to what was Nier: Automata for the Nier franchise. Not surprisingly, they revealed, the team has long referred to the game as a during development Bravely: Automata!

Waiting to find out what the release date of the JRPG Square Enix will be, we remind you that on our pages you can find a first try of Bravely Default 2.