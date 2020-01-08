Bravely Default 2: developers celebrate 2020 with an artwork

Share it:

The official social channels of the Bravely Default 2 developers celebrate the arrival of the new year by wishing us a good 2020 with a splendid artwork dedicated to their appreciated role series.

In the message that accompanies the artwork, the social network manager of Claytechworks confirms that the authors of the original Bravely Default ended their Christmas holidays and returned to work on the sequel project together with the Team Asano, the group inside Square Enix that contributed to the development of the original masterpiece and that of Octopath Traveler.

"All team members will do their best", we always read on the social channel of Bravely Default 2 to prepare for a 2020 full of news regarding this ambitious project. To date, the only information in our possession is that shared by Square Enix during the award ceremony of The Game Awards 2019 through the BD2 presentation video.

For further information, we refer you to the words spoken by Tomoya Asano on Bravely Default 2 on the sidelines of the Game Awards, with which the Japanese author reiterated that the title will be released in 2020 exclusive on Nintendo Switch.