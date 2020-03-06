 Brandon Routh believes that his departure from Legends of Tomorrow was not well managed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Brandon Routh says goodbye at the end of the month of the series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, in which he has been participating since the pilot chapter of four years ago. What was initially thought was a voluntary march of the actor, it was revealed as a forced march. The actor had nothing to do with his departure from the series and it was something that had been decided argumentatively. In the past we had seen Routh not especially happy with his departure, and now he publicly speaks on the subject commenting that under his perception, "it was not well managed."

The actor spoke frankly about the end of Ray Palmer's trip during an interview with Inside Of You, the podcast of “Smallville” actor Michael Rosenbaum, during a long talk in which they talked about anxiety and mental health. Routh ended up sharing some of his thoughts on this ending that is approaching as an example.

What I try to do at work is go to work, and try to enjoy my time on the set. You don't know what the final product will be. And I had to get into this, you're also talking about loss, so let's get back to that, loss of my family for the past five years, and the character that I played for six years. As you know or not, I shot my last episodes in the Arrowverse and like Ray Palmer, and that It was a very traumatic event for me. It wasn't something I expected, it was shocking.

He was also asked how the notice of his departure from the series came about, and that was when the actor explained that it was not done in the best way.

It was before we started production, but it wasn't well managed, and that has been something that my wife and I are still working on. It has been a great transition time for us these last 8, 9, 10 months. So, how could I find joy in that, knowing that this was coming? But I worked to be with the team that had become my family and my cast that had become my family and experience that, and be there in interactions with people.

The last episode of Routh in the series has not been officially announced, but it is believed that it may be the chapter next week, "Mr. Parker’s Cul de Sac ”, because the description of the chapter advanced that Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk would do something that would cause various reactions within the team, and also the images of the chapter show both characters marrying.