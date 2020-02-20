 Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford's departure from Legends of Tomorrow is due solely to narrative reasons

Share it:

The current fifth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” mark the last season for some of the actors in the series, as they are Brandon Routh and his wife Courtney Ford, who play Ray Palmer and Darhk in the series. A news that jumped last August and that there were not many details, except that it was said that there were differences of opinion on the narrative path of the characters.

During an interview with Gamespot, the showrunners of the series, Phil Klemmer Y Keto Shimizu explained that the departure of these two characters, so far two regulars of the series, plays with his idea that the Waverider is a place where "damaged souls" stay temporarily. As Keto Shimizu explained, the team of writers of “Legends of the Tomorrow” It tells the story of two characters that are distancing themselves through the exit of Ray and Darhk.

We like to tell what are more realistic stories, which is that people come together for a time when they need each other and then, when they are no longer needed, they separate. And that is definitely the story we tried to tell Ray and Nora. And we believe it is the way we prepare for your departure. I think he is very affectionate. It comes from our love for these characters. And it comes from that we want the story to reach the most satisfying end we can, both for ourselves as writers, as for the actors, and we hope for the public.

Actor Brandon Routh has also confirmed on Instagram that it was not his decision to answer a fan that told him that he could always change his mind and not leave the series, which in turn was in response to Routh's comment saying that he did not have many episodes

CONFIRMED: Brandon didn’t make the decision to leave Legends, it was the writers / show runners from LegendsOfTomorrow

