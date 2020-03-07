General News

 Brandon Routh acknowledges that working with Bryan Singer was difficult

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Actor Brandon Routh has been especially sincere these days about his professional life. After yesterday's statements I recognize that things have not been done very well with his departure from “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, now look further into the past, in his time as Superman in the movie “Superman Returns” of 2006.

In that talk that the actor has maintained in the podcast of actor Michael Rosenbaum, Brandon Routh reflected on the failure of the film and how the conversations about a sequel slowly began to disappear after seeing the box office performance of the film, although they were for a few years talking about it.

The end of my career as Superman, Superman Returns … … did not work out the way I thought it would work out. The way everyone around me thought it was going to be led me to have to accept many things. There was no sequel. The movie was very well seen. People liked the movie. He made almost 400 million dollars worldwide, but that was not enough and gradually deflated the possibility of a sequel in the next two or three years. And I did everything I could do in my world to help it happen, which is a story for another time.

Another interesting part of his statements are when he remembered how it was working with Bryan Singer. Recall that the director, responsible not only for that Superman movie but also for several X-Men films, has long been away from the industry with those very delicate demands that have arisen against him. To this is added his reputation for not being especially kind, something that Routh also recognizes.

He was not always the kindest person with everyone.

Previously, actors like Rami Malek or Sophie Turner have commented that working with Singer was unpleasant and difficult.

READ:   Nova, cameo of Glenn Close and James Rhodes as Vice President as discarded ideas of Infinity War and Endgame

Although the film received positive reviews and raised $ 391 million worldwide, it was not enough to guarantee a sequel due in part to its high production budget, $ 270 million.

