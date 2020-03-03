 Brandon McKnight ascends to regulate for the seventh season of The Flash

Share it:

First news that comes from the seventh season of "The Flash" since the renewal of the series was made official for the 2020/2021 season this past January. As reported from Deadline, among the novelties that will bring the new episodes will be a more prominent role for the character Chester P. Runk.

The first episode of the sixth season of "The Flash" presented this character played by the actor Brandon McKnight, which according to Deadline will have the status of regulating for the seventh season.

Runk is a technology genius who works in his grandmother's messy garage. A scientific genius who can not only design and build almost any device, but does so without the costly support and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs, because it uses scrap and other people's discarded technology to create their own unique gadgets that bend the laws of physics. This young man obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies and other pop culture interests appears in the series after building a gravitational wave emitter that almost destroyed everything after a malfunction by creating a black hole that led Team Flash to have to intervene.

