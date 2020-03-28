Bran Stark's "wolf" has passed away

Share it:

For years an extensive lie has circulated about how worried fans were that their favorite 'Game of Thrones' characters would die. What if they can't kill Tyrion, Sansa, Jon, etc. Actually, what really worried us was the health and well-being of our beloved dragons and wolves. And the truth is that things did not end very well for them either.

Dragons were all CGI, but the dogs that brought Stark pets to life were indeed real. Today we have to mourn the death of Odin, the dog that gave birth to Summer in the first season of 'Game of Thrones' and whose fidelity made it possible for Bran, the finally winner of the game (of thrones), to survive his difficult journey in the history of George RR Martin.

HBO

Reported by his royal family, the dog has died at the age of 10, the victim of a long fight against cancer for which more than 12,000 pounds were raised.