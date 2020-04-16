Braithwaite explains how he is better than the rest of his Barcelona teammates

TO Martin Braithwaite would like to become a legend of the FC Barcelona. He has recognized him on his networks, where he has answered questions from his followers.

The Danish striker has also acknowledged that his childhood idol was Ronaldo Nazario and that outside the world of football has always had as a reference to Muhammad Ali. As for his compatriots, the Swede admits that he has admiration for Allan Simonsen, Michael Laudrup and former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Braithwaite has surprised everyone when asked who is the fastest player of the Barcelona squad. "You are talking to him," he replied. Soon after, he seemed to give the key to that self-confidence. He has done it when he has been asked for advice for all those who want to be soccer players: "Believe in yourself. Obsess yourself to achieve your goal. The bigger the dream, the more difficult the job".

As it could not be otherwise, in the conversation the name of Lionel Messi. And when they asked him if there is something that the Argentine cannot do, his answer has been clear: "If there is, I still haven't seen it."

