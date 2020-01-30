Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima: the neuroscientist talks about the new version for Switch

Share it:

The illustrious neuroscientist of Tohoku University recently made his debut on Nintendo Switch with the modern incarnation of Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima, famous franchise that made history on Nintendo DS. To celebrate the launch of the game, Nintendo published an interview with the doctor himself.

During the interview, kindly translated by Siliconera 's colleagues, the Dr. Ryuta Kawashima he got to know some details about the development of the new version of Brain Training: "During the seminars many of those who played Brain Training on DS asked me if another game would come. However it is sad that those people were really taken from the game in the past. Going deeper, it turns out that people who have played with their children are reaching that age … the age when they start to forget things. "

Continuing to talk about the new version, Dr. Kawashima said: "The important thing is continuity. It's not just about Brain Training but about all the games. Aren't there many games that you stop playing after sometimes? As a specialist in this field I would like the players to train their brains for long periods. For this we will make people play with their friends …. our research has shown that training with others lengthens the playing time".

