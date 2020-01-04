Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima is out today on Nintendo Switch: here is the launch trailer

Share it:

The series of Brain Training of Dr. Kawashima finally lands on Nintendo Switch. Announced during the month of October, it is the continuation of the saga of mingiochi to keep the brain in training appeared for the first time on Nintendo DS (here you can find our special on the best games for Nintendo DS).

The new Brain Training of Dr. Kawashima will therefore present new puzzle games available both individually for fun, and in the most famous "daily" mode, that is the one that calculates based on the results obtained in the various quizzes and puzzle games, its own brain age, with the aim of reducing it and therefore "rejuvenating" the brain day by day.

In addition to the digital edition, the game also has one physical version, which also includes a stylus pen to be used with the Nintendo Switch touch screen (the game requires several times to write sums and anything else, for example).

For the occasion, Nintendo also released the trailer launch, lasting about two minutes, which illustrates the various features of the game in detail. If you would like to find out more, you can find it at the top of the news. What do you think? Will you give Dr. Kawashima and his Brain Training a chance?