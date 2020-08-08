Braid Anniversary: ​​Jonathan Blow unveils the Remaster of the iconic puzzle platformer

Share it:

Jonathan Blow and the authors of Thekla Inc. presented the Anniversary Edition of Braid, the iconic 2008 puzzle-tinged platformer.

In this new role, the indie masterpiece of the authors of The Witness will boast a completely rewritten graphics sector to exploit the computational power of current systems and next generation platforms.

Braid Anniversary Edition is scheduled for release in early 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the top of the news you will find the presentation trailer that shows the very first gameplay scenes and a quick comparison between the original version and the Remaster crossgen.

