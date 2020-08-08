Bradley Cooper, the star on the beach with Jennifer Garner: has friendship become love?

Share it:

TMZ has posted photos of them Bradley Cooper is Jennifer Garner together and close together on Malibu beach The two have been friends for several years, since the days of the TV series Alias, but according to some these photos would prove a change in the relationship between the two, much more complicit and intimate than in the past.

The photos show Cooper and Garner having fun on the water's edge together with little Lea De Seine, who the actor had with his ex-partner Irina Shayk.

The pictures show a great harmony between the two actors which TMZ interpreted as a bit too 'flirtatious' attitude for two friends.

"The two have a long past together, and judging from these photos also a present" writes TMZ. 19 years ago now Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner starred together in the TV series Alias, playing best friends Will and Sidney. Already at the time there was talk of a flirtation between the two but the parties have always denied.

To feed a possible love story between the two is also the current single life that both lead: Cooper in 2019 separated from his partner, model Irina Shayk, with whom he had been engaged for four years. From the union with Shayk, a daughter was born, Lea De Seine, in 2017. After the breakup with Shayk, the actor never reappeared in public with another woman. Jennifer Garner has recently ended the relationship with the entrepreneur John Miller. Garner is the ex-wife of Ben Affleck, also a close friend of Bradley Cooper. Cooper and Garner played a fundamental role in Ben Affleck's life during the period in which the actor suffered from alcoholism.

Jennifer Garner has accompanied Ben Affleck to rehab several times in recent years, constantly supporting him. Bradley Cooper would be in talks to be part of the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson and for the actor it would be the first collaboration with the director of The hidden thread.