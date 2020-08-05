Bradley Cooper, the star in talks to be part of the new Paul Thomas Anderson film

Share it:

Bradley Cooper could collaborate with Paul Thomas Anderson. Cooper is currently in talks to join the cast of the new film directed by the director of The Hidden Wire and Magnolia, as an article by The Hollywood Reporter reports in these hours. Cooper is back from Todd Phillips' experience as a Joker producer.

Paul Thomas Anderson's new feature film will be a drama film, currently untitled, set in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s. The details of the plot are currently unknown, but it seems that the film provides several narratives that revolve around a child actor who attends a high school in the Valley, often the setting for Anderson's films, such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Drunk Love.

At the moment it's unclear what role Bradley Cooper would play in the movie. Anderson also worked on the film's writing and production through the Ghoulardi Film Company, along with Sarah Murphy.

Production was initially expected to start in spring / summer 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted plans in the fall, although it will all depend on when productions in Los Angeles start at full speed.

Bradley Cooper did not comment on the news but it seems that the conclusion of the negotiations is very close.

