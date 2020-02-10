Brad Pitt Win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It had to happen. Brad Pitt has been awarded the Oscar best supporting actor for his Cliff booth from 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood’(2019), the movie with which Quentin Tarantino He has found the best contemporary version of the charismatic actor.

After thirty-three years of career, Pitt has managed to move from a blond claim to an interpreter appreciated by critics while remaining part of the folders of teenagers of several generations.

Although his role in ‘Thelma & Louise’(Ridley Scott, 1991) continues to surprise the neophytes, it was the duo formed in 1993 by‘Kalifornia’(Dominic Sena) and‘Love at close range’(Tony Scott) which really made the industry write his name. Thanks to them, two years later we had already seen him in ‘Passion legends’(Edward Zwick, 1994),‘Interview with the vampire’(Neil Jordan, 1994),‘Seven’(David Fincher, 1995) and‘12 monkeys’(Terry Gilliam, 1995), his first Oscar nomination.

Always with one foot in independent and risky cinema while securing his future with massive proposals and nominees for awards, in his filmography titles like ‘live togetherSeven years in Tibet’(Jean-Jacques Annaud, 1997),‘Do you know Joe Black?’(Martin Brest, 1998),‘Fight club’(David Fincher, 1999) or‘Snatch. Pigs and diamonds’(Guy Ritchie, 2000).

Although he was nominated again for his work in ‘The curious Case of Benjamin Button’(David Fincher, 2008) and‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules’(Bennett Miller, 2011), his first Oscar did not come until‘12 years of slavery’(Steve McQueen, 2013) was awarded the best film in 2014 and, as producer of the same, he received the award.

This year's is, therefore, the first Oscar won by Brad Pitt thanks to his interpretive work, and that is Cliff boothHe has finally made history.