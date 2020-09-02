Brad Pitt, the star premieres the latest version of his Champagne Rosé

Share it:

Brad Pitt sponsored her new wine production, a Champagne Rosé created in Miraval, the French castle that the star owns together with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. During an interview with People, Pitt previewed the limited edition of Fleur de Miraval rose Champagne.

“For me Champagne evokes feelings of celebration, quality, prestige and luxury. But Champagne Rosé is still relatively unknown. Backed up by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the brand that defines Champagne Rosé by concentrating all the our efforts on this unique color “.

The product is the result of a five-year project, with the production method wrapped in the strictest confidentiality; was created in collaboration with the Perrin family, who have been producing wine for five generations.

Pitt seems very proud of the result:“Miraval is not a ‘celebrity’ wine for me … it is a wonderful and exceptional estate that I have fallen in love with, and in which I continue to invest to make it one of the most beautiful estates in Provence”.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spotted the property in 2008 and completed the purchase in 2012. Despite the 2016 separation and speculation about the possible sale of a 1,200-acre estate, the former spouses have kept the commitment to keep the property, considering it an investment for the children.

Fleur de Miraval will be available in the United States on October 15th.