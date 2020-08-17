Brad Pitt, that time Ridley wet his abs to make him sexier

Share it:

During a recent and long interview with the microphones of the Daily Beast, Geena Davis he had the opportunity to talk about his long and prolific career and also focus on various curiosities relating to his most iconic films, among which obviously the beautiful Thelma & Louise of Ridley Scott.

At some point in the shoot, the director decided to replace Brad Pitt with a stunt double for some sex scenes, but Davis asked not to, because "had everything under control". Reveals the actress:"Oh, I very vaguely remember what happened at that time. One of the fun things that happened while I was shooting those Thelma & Louise scenes was when Ridley Scott personally sprayed Evian water on Brad Pitt's abs to make him sexier and more palatable. I remember thinking 'hey, I'm in this scene too: could someone make me sexier too?'. It was very funny. Ridley is an artist and wants his vision to manifest as intended, which included Brad Pitt with an obvious wet six pack.".

Then he talks about the casting with Brad Pitt: "Before him, I had rehearsed the scenes with five other actors along with Ridley and the casting director. They came one by one and I thought they were all great. But the last one was Brad and I assure you he is insanely charismatic both on screen and in person. There is something magnetic about him. At the end I said 'do you want to know what I think?', And they said 'sure', to which I said 'the blond one is perfect for me, isn't it?'. And then it went as we know ".

