Brad Pitt takes a break after winning the Oscar

Last Sunday morning was undoubtedly one of the most important nights in the race of Brad Pitt. The actor finally won an Academy Award for his work in front of the camera (he already had one as a producer for '12 years of slavery '), and in this 92 edition he has won the statuette in his fourth nomination as actor.

However, Pitt is apparently not taking the tactic that many winners do after winning the award, which is based on starting to make the most diverse deals with various projects. In fact it seems that he plans to do the exact opposite, and use his Oscar win as an excuse to disappear from the spotlight for a while.

Kevin WinterGetty Images

This was a feeling that the actor shared almost immediately after taking the stage at the Dolby Theater. When asked if he was having "the time of his life", having been going on stage these weeks to collect prizes, the actor said:

"I hope not. I hope to have another shit to go to. But it has been a really special race, very special. And again, it's a community that I love and the friends I've made for 30 years mean a lot to me, seriously, I feel the responsibility of that more than anything, more than a victory lap. Right now I think it's time to disappear for a while and do things again "

Exactly what Brad Pitt means by "doing things" is not entirely clear, but by context it seems that he might not be interested in spending much time in front of the camera. 2019 has been a busy year for Pitt professionally. He appeared in 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', of Quentin Tarantino, the performance that has earned him his Academy Award, in addition to playing the lead role in 'Ad Astra' James gray. Now his roles in cinema could decrease considerably.

Not counting the films he is producing through his production company, Plan B, the actor currently has no film in development, although there have been news about which he could star alongside Emma Stone 'Babylon', director's next movie Damian Chazelle. However, the project has set the premiere date for Christmas of 2021, so there would be time to see Brad on the big screen again.