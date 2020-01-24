Brad Pitt reveals that he refused to star in Matrix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The role of Neo, starring Keanu Reeves in MatrixIt was very important for the actor. Probably, had it not been for that mythical film, his career would not have been so bright. However, little by little it is coming to light that many actors rejected the role before it will reach Reeves. And if in the past there was talk of names like Will Smith or Leonardo DiCaprio, today it was Brad Pitt who assured that he chose "the red pill".

The confession has taken place in USA Today, where Brad Pitt has been very clear. This is what he said about it: "I let Matrix pass, I took the red pill, but if I never got the paper it never became mine." It is still a curiosity, but somehow Reeves may have been chosen, from the beginning, just like Neo in the film.

In any case, the disclosure came only and exclusively because the reporter pressed him. How? Forcing him to try to remember a role he had rejected. Brad Pitt had trouble remembering another case, so it is probably the only role he has rejected in his entire career.

<img alt = "The Matrix Trilogy Probably the most famous instance of a hero discovering the truth about their faux reality and then rising up as a near-unstoppable force, committed to toppling the entire system, was Keanu Reeves' Tom Anderson (hacker name: Neo) and his ascension to " class = "image screenshot" data-src = "https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.jpg" data -srcset = "https://sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.960.jpg, https: // sm.asapland.com/t/asapland_en/screenshot/b/bthe-matri/bthe-matrix-trilogybbrbrprobably-the-most-famous-instance-of_nteg.1920.jpg 2x "one =" "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = '0 0 16 9'% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "the =" "/>

On the other hand, the information fits perfectly with what Lorenzo di Bonaventura (producer) commented last year, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the film. According to him, Pitt was one of the few consecrated stars that were considered for the role. Although, at that time, it was not clear if he had been offered the role; something that now is evident.

In any case, Brad Pitt has made it clear that at all times he was offered only one project. That is to say, that either the sequels were not planned, or it was not clear if the script would lead Neo to repeat prominence with the same form and condition.

Source: USA Today