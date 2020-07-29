Brad Pitt and the surprise Emmy nomination: is the Oscar just the beginning?

Share it:

Despite Brad Pitt has starred in numerous hit films, many of them nominated for best film, the Hollywood star very rarely received nominations for best actor and before Oscar 2020 the last individual recognition came at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards for Troy, but now things could change.

The o pupil of Quentin Tarantino he was in fact nominated for Emmy 2020 like Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci and broadcast on Saturday Night Live last April 25. You will find the clip in the player above.

The viral sketch, which already matters 13 million views, revolves around the imitation of the real Dr. Fauci, a prestigious American immunologist very active in these months, who also complimented Pitt for the brilliant interpretation:

"I'm a huge fan of Brad Pitt, and that's why when people ask me who I'd like to play, I answer Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors and I think he did a great job: he proved he was a person of heart when he finally took off his wig and thanked me and all the health workers. Not only is he a great actor, he is also a classy man".

The awarding of the prestigious statuettes will take place next September, marking a first return to the red carpet, and big favorites at the Emmys 2020 are Netflix productions that aim to hoard prizes. For more details, we refer you to the 2020 Emmy nominations.