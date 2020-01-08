Brad Pitt and the meeting of the ex to the Golden Globe, besides Jen there was Gwyneth Paltrow but how are the relationships between them?

Share it:

You can call them Golden Globe 2020, or you can rename them "Gathering of the main ex of Brad Pitt"and it would work the same. At the gala evening in which Brad triumphed taking home a nice prize and also a little revenge after so many years without awards there were a lot of his ex. Like Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, do you remember when they were together?

While the spotlight was all on Jennifer Aniston's gaze for Brad Pitt, the fact that another former actor's historian was present in the hall went a little soft. or Gwyneth Paltrow. Maybe for you this situation would have been disconcerting, like "Oh my God, what do I do now?"for the actress, it was not at all embarrassing because she is friends with her ex, dear Brad included.

A #TBT to 1996, when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow made a fixed couple. Sooo 90’s! Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

Gwyneth Palteow is not only an actress but also a successful entrepreneur with her website Goop (at the end of the month on Netflix the doc will arrive The goop lab about health practices, energy healing and female sexuality) and a happily married woman. She was at the Golden Globes because she was nominated for her role in the TV series The Politician where he also has a dream look. So why have it or be jealous of an ex? The tips on how to manage the relationship with the ex Gwyneth Paltrow provided it in a recent interview, you can take out a pen and paper to take notes.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt at Golden Globe 2020, the friendly relationship after the end of their relationship

Brad Pitt and Gwynet Paltrow at the Golden Globes of quite a few years ago: it was 1996. Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

Ok, so many years have passed since break between Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, but it is not taken for granted that time will heal all the wounds and, above all, that you can go back to having a peaceful relationship with your ex. The two were together from 1994 to 1997 but there seems to be no old grudges between them, on the contrary, they managed to remain friends and it is not a problem for them to meet again in the same places. We got the confirmation right on the night of the Golden Globe 2020 where Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Once upon a time in … Hollywood.

Speaking of the "friendly" and bloodless relationship between Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex (therefore also with Brad) she thought about it, in a recent interview on Harper's Bazaar.

I am friends with Brad Pitt. There is no grudge against him

The confirmation comes after another interview he had released a few years ago for the podcast Girlboss, in which Paltrow focused on her being engaged.

I've ruined so many relationships. Actually I'm a good friend, sister, daughter, mother but I'm potentially more vulnerable and messed up when it comes to love affairs. It took me a lot of work to get to the point where I have a good romantic relationship. So Brad Pitt, if you're listening to me, I did some **** and Brad!

As much as his relationship with Brad was blown up, there is not much to blame Gwyneth, who was only 22 at the time. Especially given how much she worked on herself and that too with her ex-husband Chris Martin, maintained excellent relationships after the split. It is no coincidence to see them together again. Just in the interview with Harper's Bazaar explained the link that still binds them:

It is not as if there was a final goal: 'Oh we are consciously separated, it's over'. It is actually a lifelong commitment to constantly reinventing the relationship you have with your ex, which you presumably do because you also share children. We learned to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best on the other. It's very beautiful.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have two children, Apple and Moses, aged 15 and 13, who not only get along well with Gwyneth's current husband, Brad Falchuk, but also with the current partner of Chris Martin, Dakota Jonhson. Sentiment also shared by Gwyneth who always in this interview, has reserved words of praise for her too.

Gwyneth, how wise are you? Now we understand why she also remained friends with Brad Pitt and if you think about it, perhaps it is not so bad and difficult to remain on good terms with your ex. #Gwynethdocet

