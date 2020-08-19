Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again … for a good cause

Share it:

After the meeting for the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will appear together on the occasion of a particularly "out of head" charity event.

The two, who once formed the most famous couple in Hollywood, have in fact agreed to participate in the event Feelin A-Live by Dane Cook, in which many internationally renowned actors will read the script of the demented film of 1982 Out of mind, starring Sean Penn.

Everything will serve for raise money for Sean Penn's nonprofits, currently engaged in managing the Covid epidemic and in reforming the penitentiary system. Like all public occasions that have involved the stars of the last period, this time too it will be a virtual reunion, but the fact remains that Pitt and Aniston may even end up acting together .

Reading the script will in fact be an opportunity for fun and free improvisation, so the two could find themselves for the first time in years to recreate that comic atmosphere seen in the well-known episode of Friends.

They will also join Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf e Matthew McConaughey: an exceptional cast that would be the envy of any film producer. The event will be held on August 21 and during the live the public will be able to donate to support the CORE and REFORM associations.

In addition to earning an Oscar, Brad Pitt also received an Emmy nomination.